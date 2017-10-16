Getty Image

Kings rookie point guard De’Aaron Fox is one of the league’s most exciting rookies heading into the 2017-18 NBA season. He’s already drawing comparisons to fellow Kentucky alum, John Wall, and if his summer league and preseason play is any indication, he’s on the right track. The hype is real.

What Sacramento didn’t know about Fox before they selected him No. 5 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft is that he has a deep-rooted hatred for one of California’s most prized possessions. I’m talking about In-N-Out Burger, of course. What else did you expect?

Look, everyone is entitled to their own food opinions, but you can’t come at In-N-Out Burger with the type of heat Fox did in his interview with Seerat Sohi of Rolling Stone and expect to walk away unscathed. It’s a bad take, De’Aaron. A bad, bad take.