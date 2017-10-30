The Clippers Reportedly Considered A Center Swap With Houston At The 2017 Trade Deadline

#NBA Jumpstart #Los Angeles Clippers
10.30.17 30 mins ago

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Clippers have officially entered the post-Chris-Paul era, and the early returns have offered plenty of reasons for cautious optimism.

In the modern NBA, building a team around a pair of front-court players who are on the wrong side of the pendulum swing toward position-less basketball is out of step with the way the league is trending, but the Clippers remain nonplussed.

Yet even before Paul defected to Houston and forced the Clippers’ to make a decision on their philosophy moving forward, it turns out the Rockets and Clippers had already been engaged in trade talks involving a different L.A. star earlier in the year. Prior to last February’s deadline, Los Angeles was entertaining trade scenarios for both DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin, and they reportedly came close to swapping out Jordan for Clint Capela and other assets.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGSClint CapelaDEANDRE JORDANHouston RocketsLos Angeles ClippersNBA Jumpstart

The RX

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 8 hours ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP