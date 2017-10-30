Getty Image

The Los Angeles Clippers have officially entered the post-Chris-Paul era, and the early returns have offered plenty of reasons for cautious optimism.

In the modern NBA, building a team around a pair of front-court players who are on the wrong side of the pendulum swing toward position-less basketball is out of step with the way the league is trending, but the Clippers remain nonplussed.

Yet even before Paul defected to Houston and forced the Clippers’ to make a decision on their philosophy moving forward, it turns out the Rockets and Clippers had already been engaged in trade talks involving a different L.A. star earlier in the year. Prior to last February’s deadline, Los Angeles was entertaining trade scenarios for both DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin, and they reportedly came close to swapping out Jordan for Clint Capela and other assets.