The Clippers snapped their 9-game losing streak with a much-needed win in Atlanta on Wednesday night (the Hawks are very giving in that capacity this year). However, with Patrick Beverley out for the season, Milos Teodosic still out for an unspecified amount of time, and an offensive unit that’s fallen to among the league’s worst during their losing streak, there are plenty of longterm concerns for L.A.

Among them is whether they need to shake things up with their roster. After trading Chris Paul to the Rockets and seeing J.J. Redick walk to Philly in free agency, the Clippers’ backcourt was in desperate need of retooling. They turned to Beverley and Teodosic to do so, but their injuries have left L.A. with significant holes at the point guard position. That, in turn, has an effect on their star frontcourt of Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, with the latter seeing the biggest impact of not having a strong passer or pick-and-roll partner.

Jordan, who was never an offensive star, is having his worst offensive season since 2012-13, when he was playing just under 25 minutes per game. His productivity and efficiency are down in the absence of Chris Paul, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise considering their great chemistry in pick-and-rolls and Jordan’s need for someone to tee him up for scoring opportunities.

With Jordan’s relative struggles offensively and the Clippers struggles as a team, his name as started to pop up in trade rumors, with “multiple teams” reportedly having preliminary discussions with L.A. about the possibility of nabbing the star center. The biggest problem in trying to make a trade for Jordan is his contract. Jordan makes $22.6 million this year and has a player option worth just over $24 million next year. He also has a 15 percent trade kicker that a team dealing for him would have to deal with as well.

That said, Jordan is a tremendous athlete, defensive presence, and a capable roll man and offensive rebounder who in the right situation could flourish. The question is what teams have players with the salaries to make a Jordan deal work and would be willing to give up the value the Clippers would want for him.