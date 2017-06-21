Getty Image

In the midst of a frenzy before the 2017 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Clippers are largely flying under the radar, at least when compared to the enormity of their offseason. Chris Paul and Blake Griffin are unrestricted free agents facing massive paydays and, given the way that the Clippers have constructed their roster, “Plan B” does not appear to be in place if either (or both) walk out the door in July.

With that said, Chris Haynes of ESPN brings word that the Clippers have been poking around with regard to trade interest in their “other” star, big man DeAndre Jordan. The report indicates that Los Angeles has “gauged the market” on Jordan, including a conversation with the Phoenix Suns that revolved around the No. 4 pick in the draft and veteran big man Tyson Chandler.

The Suns reportedly declined that offer from the Los Angeles side but it could signal something of a retooling effort from Doc Rivers and company. Jordan has two years remaining on a (very) reasonable contract but, if Griffin and/or Paul were to leave, he would be easily the best asset for the Clippers to leverage in order to stock the cupboard for the future.

Haynes’ report also indicates that, if anything, the buzz around Jordan being on the trade market would only increase if and when one of the big guns leaves in free agency and that could be a more reasonable thought in the wake of teams like the Spurs clearing the decks. Years of mishaps on the periphery of the roster have really cost the Clippers in terms of flexibility and, with that, it makes sense that they would at least look at the possibility of dangling Jordan to the highest bidder.