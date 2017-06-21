The Clippers Are Considering Trading DeAndre Jordan In An Effort To Get Younger

#Chris Paul #Los Angeles Clippers
06.20.17 27 mins ago

Getty Image

In the midst of a frenzy before the 2017 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Clippers are largely flying under the radar, at least when compared to the enormity of their offseason. Chris Paul and Blake Griffin are unrestricted free agents facing massive paydays and, given the way that the Clippers have constructed their roster, “Plan B” does not appear to be in place if either (or both) walk out the door in July.

With that said, Chris Haynes of ESPN brings word that the Clippers have been poking around with regard to trade interest in their “other” star, big man DeAndre Jordan. The report indicates that Los Angeles has “gauged the market” on Jordan, including a conversation with the Phoenix Suns that revolved around the No. 4 pick in the draft and veteran big man Tyson Chandler.

The Suns reportedly declined that offer from the Los Angeles side but it could signal something of a retooling effort from Doc Rivers and company. Jordan has two years remaining on a (very) reasonable contract but, if Griffin and/or Paul were to leave, he would be easily the best asset for the Clippers to leverage in order to stock the cupboard for the future.

Haynes’ report also indicates that, if anything, the buzz around Jordan being on the trade market would only increase if and when one of the big guns leaves in free agency and that could be a more reasonable thought in the wake of teams like the Spurs clearing the decks. Years of mishaps on the periphery of the roster have really cost the Clippers in terms of flexibility and, with that, it makes sense that they would at least look at the possibility of dangling Jordan to the highest bidder.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Paul#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINChris PaulDEANDRE JORDANLos Angeles ClippersPHOENIX SUNS

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 4 days ago 13 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 5 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 5 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 1 week ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP