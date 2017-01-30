DeAndre Jordan Will Do The Dunk Contest If The NBA Meets His Demands

Getty Image

The 2017 NBA Dunk Contest is still looking to fill out its roster of contestants after reigning two-time champion Zach LaVine opted not to attempt a three-peat. Last year’s runner-up Aaron Gordon is among the reported contestants, but the final list is still yet to be determined.

Clippers center DeAndre Jordan will be in New Orleans as an All-Star, but he is considering entering the dunk contest. Jordan has never participated in the dunk contest, despite getting invited, as he wanted to wait until he was an All-Star before participating. Now that’s happened, and according to Jordan, the NBA has reached out with an invite this year.

DeAndre Jordan said the NBA has reached out to him about the dunk contest and he's considering it. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) January 30, 2017

However, Jordan’s not quite sold on the idea, even though he’s an All-Star. The Clippers big man wants more from the NBA to entice him to dunk.

DJ said he's currently trying to negotiate his way into the 3-Point Shootout or Skills Challenge if he's going to do the dunk contest. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) January 30, 2017

I love this. Jordan knows the NBA wants extra eyeballs on the dunk contest and he’s a big enough name that it would help, but he might as well push for the opportunity to launch threes. I’ve long been a proponent of mixing things up on All-Star Saturday night and letting big guys shoot and do the skills competition. Hell, Karl-Anthony Towns won the dang skills competition last year.

Jordan hoisting threes would be an absolute delight and the NBA should take him up on this offer, whether he is joking about it or not (and I don’t think he is). Watching people that are good at shooting shoot the ball off a rack isn’t all that fun. Watching guys that never shoot threes jack them up would be amazing.

Let DeAndre shoot, NBA. For the people.