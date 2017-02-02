NBA Power Rankings Week Of 1-9-17

Dell Curry Hit A Long Three In Pre-Game On A Dime From His Son Steph

02.01.17 21 mins ago

When you see Dell Curry casually hit a three in a suit, you can understand how Steph Curry became a thing.

The former NBA player may be better known these days as Steph’s dad, but he had a shot of his own until he retired in 2002. Steph had a bit of fun with his dad on Wednesday before the Golden State Warriors hosted Dell’s former team, the Charlotte Hornets.

Steph Curry sent a ball his father’s way along the sideline while he was talking to someone behind the bench. Dell was not exactly in a shooting position, but like all natural shooters, he recovered in time to get a shot off. Dell picked up the ball that bounced off his knees, dribbled it a few times and squared up for a shot.

The 52-year-old man in dress shoes and an unbuttoned suit jacket launched one at the Oracle Arena logo well past the 3-point line. The shot, of course, banked off the glass and went in.

The pregame crowd gave a nice cheer for the long three, and Dell accepted some high-fives for the bucket. He sarcastically asked “what am I supposed to do?” as if to say he had no choice but to try the shot since he got the ball. Dell then pointed at his son, who was laughing on the baseline, and said “your turn.”

It’s nice when families can share moments like these.

TAGSDell CurryGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSSTEPHEN CURRY

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 months ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP