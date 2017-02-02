Dell Curry Hit A Long Three In Pre-Game On A Dime From His Son Steph

Steph… to DELL… for THREE!! pic.twitter.com/1W9lroCF4O — CSN Warriors News (@CSNWarriors) February 2, 2017

When you see Dell Curry casually hit a three in a suit, you can understand how Steph Curry became a thing.

The former NBA player may be better known these days as Steph’s dad, but he had a shot of his own until he retired in 2002. Steph had a bit of fun with his dad on Wednesday before the Golden State Warriors hosted Dell’s former team, the Charlotte Hornets.

Steph Curry sent a ball his father’s way along the sideline while he was talking to someone behind the bench. Dell was not exactly in a shooting position, but like all natural shooters, he recovered in time to get a shot off. Dell picked up the ball that bounced off his knees, dribbled it a few times and squared up for a shot.

The 52-year-old man in dress shoes and an unbuttoned suit jacket launched one at the Oracle Arena logo well past the 3-point line. The shot, of course, banked off the glass and went in.

The pregame crowd gave a nice cheer for the long three, and Dell accepted some high-fives for the bucket. He sarcastically asked “what am I supposed to do?” as if to say he had no choice but to try the shot since he got the ball. Dell then pointed at his son, who was laughing on the baseline, and said “your turn.”

It’s nice when families can share moments like these.