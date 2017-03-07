DeMarcus Cousins Told A Los Angeles Heckler To ‘Suck A D*ck, B*tch’

Getty Image

DeMarcus Cousins was traded to the Pelicans after the NBA All-Star Game, creating a fearsome front-court tandem with Anthony Davis. The growing pains for the two star big men playing together have been evident early, as the Pelicans got off to an 0-4 start to the Cousins era, but they earned their first victory with Boogie on the road against the Lakers on Monday night.

Cousins had 26 points and 15 rebounds in the win, but even when everything goes well for Cousins, there always seems to be something that comes out that will bring negative attention. A fan behind the scorers table decided to heckle Cousins during the game, and eventually, the mercurial big man had enough and fired back.