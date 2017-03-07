Is The Cousins Trade The Worst In NBA History?

DeMarcus Cousins Told A Los Angeles Heckler To ‘Suck A D*ck, B*tch’

03.07.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

DeMarcus Cousins was traded to the Pelicans after the NBA All-Star Game, creating a fearsome front-court tandem with Anthony Davis. The growing pains for the two star big men playing together have been evident early, as the Pelicans got off to an 0-4 start to the Cousins era, but they earned their first victory with Boogie on the road against the Lakers on Monday night.

Cousins had 26 points and 15 rebounds in the win, but even when everything goes well for Cousins, there always seems to be something that comes out that will bring negative attention. A fan behind the scorers table decided to heckle Cousins during the game, and eventually, the mercurial big man had enough and fired back.

Around The Web

TAGSDEMARCUS COUSINSLA LAKERSNEW ORLEANS PELICANS
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 5 hours ago
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP