Getty Image

The New Orleans Pelicans had a (very) interesting offseason in that, well, there wasn’t much going on for the team. Aside from the controversial addition of Rajon Rondo and the selection of Frank Jackson in the NBA Draft, the Pelicans chose to bring the band back together with their collective fingers crossed about the expansion of the DeMarcus Cousins-Anthony Davis relationship and the mega-contract handed out to point guard Jrue Holiday.

With that as the backdrop, there has been some skepticism about the Pelicans and their chances to reach the playoffs in the loaded Western Conference. There is no denying the talent of Cousins and Davis in the frontcourt and Holiday is a solid, if not slightly overpaid, option at the point guard spot. However, there are rumblings (or full-fledged declarations) that the Pelicans could deploy Rondo in the starting lineup and New Orleans’ roster features very little effective depth on the wing in a league that increasingly demands more and more from that position.

Boogie Cousins isn’t worried about that, though, as he recently told Marc Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated that the team will “shock a lot of people” on the floor this season.