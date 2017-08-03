DeMarcus Cousins Says The Pelicans Will ‘Shock A Lot Of People’ Next Season

08.03.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The New Orleans Pelicans had a (very) interesting offseason in that, well, there wasn’t much going on for the team. Aside from the controversial addition of Rajon Rondo and the selection of Frank Jackson in the NBA Draft, the Pelicans chose to bring the band back together with their collective fingers crossed about the expansion of the DeMarcus Cousins-Anthony Davis relationship and the mega-contract handed out to point guard Jrue Holiday.

With that as the backdrop, there has been some skepticism about the Pelicans and their chances to reach the playoffs in the loaded Western Conference. There is no denying the talent of Cousins and Davis in the frontcourt and Holiday is a solid, if not slightly overpaid, option at the point guard spot. However, there are rumblings (or full-fledged declarations) that the Pelicans could deploy Rondo in the starting lineup and New Orleans’ roster features very little effective depth on the wing in a league that increasingly demands more and more from that position.

Boogie Cousins isn’t worried about that, though, as he recently told Marc Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated that the team will “shock a lot of people” on the floor this season.

Around The Web

TAGSANTHONY DAVISDEMARCUS COUSINSJrue HolidayNEW ORLEANS PELICANSRAJON RONDO

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 3 days ago 12 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP