Getty Image

DeMarcus Cousins will have to serve a one-game suspension unless the NBA rescinds one of his two technicals that he earned against the Bulls on Monday night.

Cousins’ first technical came after an altercation with Bulls assistant Jim Boylen while Boylen was attempting to separate Rajon Rondo from Kings players. Boylen reached out to hold Cousins away and put his hand on the big man, which Cousins took offense to and he retaliated by pushing Boylen back.