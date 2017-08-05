A Slimmed-Down DeMarcus Cousins Felt Great At The NBA Africa Game

Getty Image

DeMarcus Cousins has high hopes for the New Orleans Pelicans this year. Now that he’s used to life in Louisiana after getting traded from the Kings to the Pelicans last February, Boogie thinks there’s a chance that his squad will be able to “shock a lot of people” during the upcoming campaign.

One reason for optimism is that Cousins looks really, really good. The All-Star big man has been working on his physique all offseason, and you can just tell that he’s dropped weight by looking at him.

In fact, Cousins talked about his weight loss while he was participating in the second-annual NBA Africa Game, telling ESPN that this is the best he’s ever felt.