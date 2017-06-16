Getty Image

There are a lot of possible moves Phil Jackson and the New York Knicks can make this summer. Everything seems to start and end with what happens to Carmelo Anthony, but the fate of Derrick Rose is also undecided as the NBA transitions to its offseason. Rose is an unrestricted free agent this summer, but the early indication is that he’s in favor of staying with the Knicks after a season that ended prematurely and with knee surgery.

Bleacher Report spoke to Rose’s agent as part of a larger exploration of what the Knicks should do this offseason. (Bleacher Report’s suggestion? Tank.) Either way, B.J. Armstrong had some interesting things to say about Rose’s fate.