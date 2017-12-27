Derrick Rose Insists He Is The ‘Total Opposite’ Of Being Depressed

#Derrick Rose #Cleveland Cavaliers
12.27.17 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Derrick Rose is back with the Cleveland Cavaliers after he took a leave of absence from the team to contemplate his future, but he says there’s nothing weighing him down now as he plots his return to basketball.

Rose spoke to Marc Spears of The Undefeated on Monday and talked about his road back to basketball after taking some time near Thanksgiving to reevaluate whether he wanted to return to the court after another string of injuries.

Rose pleaded for patience from fans that want to see him back on the court, but tried to assuage worries that he might not be in the best mental state as he mounts yet another return. It’s always a question people have when a player physically leaves a team to evaluate whether they want to continue their career, but isn’t necessarily fair.

