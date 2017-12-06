Dikembe Mutombo Approved Of Serge Ibaka Doing The Finger Wag After Blocking A Shot

12.06.17

Serge Ibaka is no longer the insane shot blocking force he was earlier in his career. At his peak, Ibaka was anchoring the Oklahoma City Thunder defense, averaging nearly four blocks per game. He’s at 1.4 blocks a night on the season right now, but every once in a while, Ibaka reminds fans why he was so terrifying earlier in his career.

During Toronto’s game against Phoenix on Tuesday night, Suns big man Alex Len came into the lane and tried to get two points via a hook shot. Ibaka was right there, though, and told him that was not going to work. The veteran big man went up, and blocked Len’s shot into the waiting hands of Kyle Lowry despite falling down.

The best part of this, though, was that Ibaka celebrated by doing the Dikembe Mutombo finger wag. That’s usually great on its own, but what made this so special was that Mutombo was sitting courtside and loved seeing this out of Ibaka.

