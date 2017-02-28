Getty Image

Oregon has become one of the NCAA’s sleeping giants in basketball. The reigning Pac-12 champions have developed and grown into one of the most talented teams in the country. And while they preach system basketball where no one individual player takes all the shots, they have a supreme talent in forward Dillon Brooks who’s helped carry the Ducks from good to great. Yet still, many NBA mock drafts have him barely listed in their top-60 due to “physical limitations” and other non-factors.

“I don’t look at that stuff,” Brooks tells DIME in regards to mock drafts. “The way I see it, the NBA is going a different direction. They want power forwards who can handle the ball, score, and do a little bit of everything. So while that may make me positionless, I’m also role-less, meaning that I can play in any role.”

Brooks has a point. As the NBA shifts from a traditional style of play to a pace-and-space game, more players with a similar skillset to Brooks have become hot commodities in a league that craves do-it-all type players. Not only can Brooks score from outside-in, but his defensive ability along with his playmaking and ball-handling make him extremely unique as a basketball player.

“I want to be known as one of the best players in the country,” Brooks says. “I can do a lot of things that a lot of players in the country can’t do, which makes me one of the most versatile players in the country as well.”