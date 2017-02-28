Oregon’s Dillon Brooks Is Positionless, But Smart NBA Teams Can Use That As An Advantage

02.28.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Oregon has become one of the NCAA’s sleeping giants in basketball. The reigning Pac-12 champions have developed and grown into one of the most talented teams in the country. And while they preach system basketball where no one individual player takes all the shots, they have a supreme talent in forward Dillon Brooks who’s helped carry the Ducks from good to great. Yet still, many NBA mock drafts have him barely listed in their top-60 due to “physical limitations” and other non-factors.

“I don’t look at that stuff,” Brooks tells DIME in regards to mock drafts. “The way I see it, the NBA is going a different direction. They want power forwards who can handle the ball, score, and do a little bit of everything. So while that may make me positionless, I’m also role-less, meaning that I can play in any role.”

Brooks has a point. As the NBA shifts from a traditional style of play to a pace-and-space game, more players with a similar skillset to Brooks have become hot commodities in a league that craves do-it-all type players. Not only can Brooks score from outside-in, but his defensive ability along with his playmaking and ball-handling make him extremely unique as a basketball player.

“I want to be known as one of the best players in the country,” Brooks says. “I can do a lot of things that a lot of players in the country can’t do, which makes me one of the most versatile players in the country as well.”

TAGS2017 NBA DraftDillon BrooksNBA DRAFTOREGON DUCKS

Around The Web

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP