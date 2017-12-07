Getty Image

Hello, friends. It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for another episode of the Dime Podcast. This week, Martin Rickman (who did successfully make it to L.A.) and I were joined by Zach Harper (@talkhoops) from FanRag Sports and Leverage The Chat.

We talked with Zach about all manner of topics, some of them even involving basketball, like what’s going on with the Timberwolves and Jimmy Butler’s frustrations with young guys that don’t play defense. We also discussed his live comedy show, the challenges of learning to do comedy on stage (and why it’s important to know when to punt on a monologue), and Willem Dafoe’s character in The Great Wall.

But first, we had to talk about why Zach sounded a bit rough because of a late night involving Donnell Rawlings, Dave Chappelle, and Blake Griffin.