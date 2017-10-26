The Dime Podcast Ep. 5: C.J. McCollum On NBA Offseason Madness, Social Media, And The Blazers

10.26.17 2 hours ago

Hello, friends. It’s Thursday again, which means another fresh, new episode of the Dime Podcast is ready. This week we’re talking with Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard C.J. McCollum about what it was like as an NBA player watching this crazy offseason unfold around him.

We also talked about the current landscape of NBA social media and his favorite follows around the league, his thoughts on what it’s like in a locker room when a prominent player has requested a trade, and more. But first, we had to get some Cleveland Browns talk out of the way.

