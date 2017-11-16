Getty Image

Hello, friends. It’s Thursday and you know what that means: a new episode of the Dime Podcast!

Martin and I are back with Episode 8, featuring a pair of former NBA point guards in Deron Williams and Andre Miller. We start with Deron Williams, who was on the Cavaliers’ Finals squad a year ago and now finds him in a new venture with his own podcast. Williams is one of the hosts on the “Ballers and Brawlers” MMA podcast, so we talked with him about his gym, when he got into MMA, fight parties with teammates, and, of course, some hoops.

Andre Miller joined us later in the episode to discuss his recent trip with the NBA to India to help run a basketball camp, the importance of international growth for the league, what it’s like to find yourself as a veteran, and his extremely veteran move of saving his per diem by eating the free media meal at the arena.