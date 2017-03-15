Dirk Nowitzki Was Thrilled About The Strange Gift A Fan Sent Him

Getty Image

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve ever received in the mail? I ask this because it’s probably nothing compared to what famous people receive. Professional athletes get really weird fan mail fairly regularly, but on Wednesday, Mavs star Dirk Nowitzki got some Hall of Fame level weird mail when he received a potato from a fan that had him painted on it.

Whoever sent me this POTATO!!!! Much appreciated…. pic.twitter.com/fVaqRvvgTn — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) March 15, 2017

It’s absolutely beautiful and Dirk was appropriately excited about receiving potato mail. I can’t say for sure what I would do if I received a potato in the mail with my face on it, but I’m pretty confident I’d send a tweet out about it with almost the exact same caption as Dirk’s.

Dirk Potato will be cherished by Nowitzki for however long a potato can last before sprouting and becoming nasty. The craftsmanship of Dirk Potato is really something to behold. It looks like an iron-on T-shirt patch got put onto a potato. I’m not exactly sure, but it’s quite impressive and the person that made Dirk Potato should feel very proud of themselves.

The Mavs play in Washington on Wednesday night and I am really hoping Dirk Potato makes an appearance on the bench. This could be the rallying symbol for Dallas as they make one last push for the playoffs down the home stretch, currently 3.5 games back of the eight seed. Dirk Forever and Dirk Potato Forever.