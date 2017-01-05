This NBA Season Belongs To Russell Westbrook

Dirk Nowitzki Put Harrison Barnes To Sleep In This Mavs Shooting Drill

01.04.17 40 mins ago

Harrison Barnes may have his own burger in Dallas these days, but Dirk Nowitzki is still in charge.

Uncle Dirk got to talk some trash to Barnes on Wednesday when the two engaged in a rapid-fire shooting contest at Dallas Mavericks practice. Barnes and Nowitzki two went back and forth, swishing shots a few steps inside the 3-point arc at the team’s practice facility as reporters eagerly looked on.

Each player made five shots on camera, both exchanging words after each shot fell. After a bouncer off the rim fell for each, Barnes finally had a shot rim out. The small forward cried out in agony, while Dirk cracked a smile and said he’s going to “put him to sleep.”

“You got that? You got that on tape,” he asked reporters when Barnes finally missed. He then called out “NyQuil!,” grabbed a ball, and swished another jumper inside the arc to officially win the contest.

We all know Dirk loves practice. He was still running sprints after practices as recently as last season, and he’s clearly enjoying trying to out-shoot Barnes. The two also held a 3-point shooting contest that went on for more than two minutes.

Pretty impressive—and productive—friendly rivalry they have going on in Dallas these days.

TAGSdallas mavericksDIRK NOWITZKIHarrison Barnes

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 7 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP