Dirk Nowitzki Put Harrison Barnes To Sleep In This Mavs Shooting Drill

Harrison Barnes may have his own burger in Dallas these days, but Dirk Nowitzki is still in charge.

Uncle Dirk got to talk some trash to Barnes on Wednesday when the two engaged in a rapid-fire shooting contest at Dallas Mavericks practice. Barnes and Nowitzki two went back and forth, swishing shots a few steps inside the 3-point arc at the team’s practice facility as reporters eagerly looked on.

Each player made five shots on camera, both exchanging words after each shot fell. After a bouncer off the rim fell for each, Barnes finally had a shot rim out. The small forward cried out in agony, while Dirk cracked a smile and said he’s going to “put him to sleep.”

“You got that? You got that on tape,” he asked reporters when Barnes finally missed. He then called out “NyQuil!,” grabbed a ball, and swished another jumper inside the arc to officially win the contest.

We all know Dirk loves practice. He was still running sprints after practices as recently as last season, and he’s clearly enjoying trying to out-shoot Barnes. The two also held a 3-point shooting contest that went on for more than two minutes.

Pretty impressive—and productive—friendly rivalry they have going on in Dallas these days.