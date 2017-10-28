Getty Image

The Washington Wizards have been more than holding their own against the defending champion Warriors on Friday night, and late in the second half, frustrations boiled over between Draymond Green and Bradley Beal and nearly erupted into a massive brawl including several players on both sides.

Here's the full fight between Beal & Draymond pic.twitter.com/9fAKCZdb2S — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) October 28, 2017

Both were ejected in the immediate aftermath, and fines and/or suspensions could potentially be forthcoming when the league takes a closer look. After Green blocked Beal’s shot earlier in that possession, the two got tangled up and appeared to exchange words before wrestling one another to the court on the baseline behind the basket.