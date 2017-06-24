Draymond Green Cussed Out Warriors GM Bob Myers After The Jordan Bell Pick

06.24.17 12 mins ago

Getty Image

Draymond Green isn’t happy about the latest draft pick of the Golden State Warriors. More specifically, he’s not happy how he found out about it. Golden State bought into the NBA Draft on Thursday, sending $3.5 million to the Chicago Bulls to buy the 38th pick in the 2017 Draft and select Oregon’s Jordan Bell.

It’s the second straight year the Warriors have bought the 38th pick in the draft. Last year they took Patrick McCaw with the pick. Buying into the draft isn’t exactly a surprise for the Warriors, but Green sent an expletive-filled series of text messages to Warriors general manager Bob Myers.

