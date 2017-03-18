6 Of The Craziest Fights In NBA History

Draymond Green Was ‘Pissed Off’ Because D’Angelo Russell Didn’t Want To Fight The Bucks

#Draymond Green
03.18.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Lakers and Bucks found themselves in a bit of a brouhaha on Friday night after Malcolm Brogdon fouled Nick Young, which Young took exception to and shoved Brogdon in the back. Greg Monroe then shoved Young by the neck, escalating it into a full blown NBA fight (you know, one where there’s some shoving and yelling but no one actually fights).

Among those tossed from the game were Young, Monroe and D’Angelo Russell, who was accused of escalating the situation by pushing Monroe in the back after he threw Young. Russell didn’t do much else after that push and just sort of stood at the periphery of the rest of the fracas. Lakers coach Luke Walton stood up for Russell, and questioned why he got ejected when he had one push of Monroe and said if Russell hadn’t pushed Monroe after what happened to Young, he “would’ve been pissed off at D’Angelo.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Draymond Green
TAGSD'Angelo RussellDraymond GreenLA LAKERS
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 day ago
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 4 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP