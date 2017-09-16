Draymond Green Believes He’s ‘Nowhere Near’ His Ceiling As A Player

09.16.17 1 hour ago

Draymond Green is one of the more honest players in the NBA, and he’s very willing to defend himself and others in the press. Green was listed as the tenth best player in the NBA by ESPN, and in response, the Warriors’ Swiss Army knife said he hopes to stay in the top 10 for a long time.

Green was interviewed by ESPN as part of their #NBArank and discussed his rise in rankings, which were controversial for how low they ranked Carmelo Anthony. Green addressed the Melo ranking, but also talked about himself and how he became one of the league’s best players.

Green said his work ethic is the difference for him turn from a productive player into a perennial All-Star and an important member of the league’s best team.

“If you look at my career, I think every year I’ve gotten better, which is the key,” Green said. “I honestly don’t think there’s many guys in this league that work as hard as we do.”

Green sounds confident in himself and the work he’s put in, and the results can’t really be argued with. Plus he stressed that he’s only going to get better, and that he hasn’t reached his true potential just yet.

