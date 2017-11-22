Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers took it to the Golden State Warriors over the weekend for a half, but the Warriors got scorching hot and scored 47 points in the third quarter to establish a lead that they would never relinquish. It was a game that showed what the Sixers’ young core can do at its best and at its worst, and it reminded us that no lead is safe against Golden State.

Joel Embiid took to Twitter after the game and decided to have some fun, as he is wont to do. The charismatic big man posted a picture with Golden State’s Swiss Army knife, Draymond Green, and said that this loss taught him what it’s like to “blow a big lead.”

You did not have to make a massive leap to assume that Embiid was making a reference to the Warriors blowing a 3-1 lead in the 2016 NBA Finals, even though Embiid tweeted he was not doing that. But still, everyone figured that Embiid was making fun of Golden State, even in a loss.