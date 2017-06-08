Draymond Green Started Recruiting Kevin Durant From The Parking Lot After Losing Game 7 In 2016

#Draymond Green #NBA Finals 2017 #NBA Playoffs
06.08.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Draymond Green says he cost Golden State their second straight championship last season, but he also may have delivered the Warriors Kevin Durant in the process. After the Warriors’ crushing loss to the Cavaliers in Game 7, Green didn’t spend much time wallowing in misery.

Green’s mind immediately shifted to how the Warriors could get revenge the next season, which brought him to the inevitable conclusion that they needed more. As he explained in a Zach Lowe feature on ESPN Thursday, Green began recruiting Kevin Durant to Golden State after the Warriors lost Game 7 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in last year’s NBA Finals.

It wasn’t the next day or later in the week. No, Green said he actually started the process of getting Durant to Oakland by making two phone calls in the parking lot of Oracle Arena.

TOPICS#Draymond Green#NBA Finals 2017#NBA Playoffs
TAGSDraymond GreenGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTNBA Finals 2017NBA Playoffs

