Draymond Green doesn’t have any time for anyone saying the greats of yesterday can keep up with the Golden State Warriors. In fact, Green couldn’t even let a reporter finish a question about Magic Johnson and the “Showtime” Lakers on Tuesday.

Green spoke to the media on Tuesday as the Warriors prepared for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Winners of 14 straight, Draymond wasn’t about to let Johnson imply his Lakers could compete with what’s shaping up to be the best postseason team in NBA history.