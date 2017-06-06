Draymond Green Laughed At Magic Johnson Saying The Showtime Lakers Would Sweep The Warriors

#Draymond Green #NBA Finals 2017
06.06.17 10 hours ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

Draymond Green doesn’t have any time for anyone saying the greats of yesterday can keep up with the Golden State Warriors. In fact, Green couldn’t even let a reporter finish a question about Magic Johnson and the “Showtime” Lakers on Tuesday.

Green spoke to the media on Tuesday as the Warriors prepared for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Winners of 14 straight, Draymond wasn’t about to let Johnson imply his Lakers could compete with what’s shaping up to be the best postseason team in NBA history.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Draymond Green#NBA Finals 2017
TAGSDraymond GreenGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSMAGIC JOHNSONNBA Finals 2017

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 16 hours ago
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.06.17 21 hours ago 11 Comments
The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.05.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

06.05.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

06.01.17 5 days ago
Arcade Fire Surprise Released Their New Single ‘Everything Now’ On Vinyl

Arcade Fire Surprise Released Their New Single ‘Everything Now’ On Vinyl

05.31.17 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP