Draymond Green Was ‘F*cking Miserable’ Following The 2016 NBA Finals

08.03.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Winning two out of the last three NBA Championships should make most athletes feel accomplished. Apparently the exception is if you’re Draymond Green, the cantankerous Swiss army knife that powers the Golden State Warriors’ league-leading defense. Green, in the 2016 NBA Finals, struck LeBron James in the groin in Game 4 of that series and was suspended for Game 5 because of accumulated points due to flagrant and technical fouls.

Green, like many others, blames himself for the Warriors blowing the subsequent 3-1 series lead which saw LeBron and the Cavaliers take 3 straight games on the way to the Cavaliers winning the 2016 NBA championship. Green, for a few weeks, after those NBA Finals, sulked. He described his emotions in an interview with Slam Magazine.

