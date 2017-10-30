Draymond Green’s Mom Called Out The Warriors’ Effort After Losing To Detroit

#NBA Jumpstart #Golden State Warriors #Draymond Green
10.30.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors dropped their third game of the season on Sunday night to fall to 4-3. That record comes as a surprise considering they didn’t lose their third game of the season until Dec. 1 a year ago. The 115-107 loss to the Pistons wasn’t on a back-to-back. It wasn’t the final game of a long road trip (it was the final game of a long homestand). It was, simply, a bad loss.

While concern grows in Cleveland about the 3-4 Cavaliers, who appear to be little more than highly paid traffic cones in uniforms on the defensive end of the floor, the vibe around Golden State is very different. This is a championship hangover of epic proportions rather than a structural issue. It’s a matter of a team that, quite frankly, doesn’t give a sh*t until someone pushes their buttons (see: Beal, Bradley).

The team has an earned arrogance that allows them to play almost as if they feel disrespected they were forced to arrive at an NBA arena and put forth effort prior to May. And honestly, they can get away with it. Golden State doesn’t have legitimate roster issues like Cleveland. They still have four superstars and, where there is genuine concern whether the Cavs have a switch to flip to get back to a championship caliber level, the Warriors most certainly do.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Golden State Warriors#Draymond Green
TAGSDETROIT PISTONSDraymond GreenGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSNBA Jumpstart

The RX

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 hours ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP