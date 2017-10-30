Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors dropped their third game of the season on Sunday night to fall to 4-3. That record comes as a surprise considering they didn’t lose their third game of the season until Dec. 1 a year ago. The 115-107 loss to the Pistons wasn’t on a back-to-back. It wasn’t the final game of a long road trip (it was the final game of a long homestand). It was, simply, a bad loss.

While concern grows in Cleveland about the 3-4 Cavaliers, who appear to be little more than highly paid traffic cones in uniforms on the defensive end of the floor, the vibe around Golden State is very different. This is a championship hangover of epic proportions rather than a structural issue. It’s a matter of a team that, quite frankly, doesn’t give a sh*t until someone pushes their buttons (see: Beal, Bradley).

The team has an earned arrogance that allows them to play almost as if they feel disrespected they were forced to arrive at an NBA arena and put forth effort prior to May. And honestly, they can get away with it. Golden State doesn’t have legitimate roster issues like Cleveland. They still have four superstars and, where there is genuine concern whether the Cavs have a switch to flip to get back to a championship caliber level, the Warriors most certainly do.