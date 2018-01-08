Draymond Green’s Latest Rant About NBA Refs Will Cost Him $25,000

#Golden State Warriors #Draymond Green
01.08.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Draymond Green and NBA referees have a contentious relationship. The Warriors’ All-Star has long found himself near the top of the league’s technical foul list, with this season being no different as he has 11 to lead all NBA players.

Green’s propensity for outbursts about bad calls makes him a fairly regular recipient of them, but as his reputation has grown as a complainer he’s felt he’s found himself getting a quicker whistle. The most recent technicals levied against Green came in a Warriors win over the Grizzlies that Green saw little of as he was ejected early in the second quarter after picking up a pair of quick technicals.

Green was not pleased by those calls and didn’t hold back after the game in calling out the officiating in the NBA. He feels there are too many officials with personal problems with certain players and that is the root of the current problem the league has with tensions between refs and players. Green went so far as to suggest the league find a “whole new crop” of referees and get rid of the current ones, which unsurprisingly didn’t sit well with the NBA. On Monday, Green was slapped with a $25,000 fine.

