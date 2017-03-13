Getty Image

Did you know Draymond Green has a podcast? No? Okay well there’s good news and bad news for you. The good news is that Draymond Green has a podcast, so that’s exciting and it definitely lives up to the hype. The bad news is, he’s already done five episodes so you’ve already missed out on five hours of unfiltered, sh*t-talking Draymond that could have been brightening up your commute every day.

The premise of Dray Day is simply Draymond and The Mercury News reporter Marcus Thompson having a regular barbershop talk about any number of topics. He may talk his affinity for fellow Michigan State alum Kirk Cousins, or why he seems to kick players more often than anybody else in the NBA, he might double down on his Paul Pierce trash talk, throw in a Snapchat joke poking fun at himself for accidentally exposing himself to the world on the app and round all that up by revealing his favorite Biggie line (“Touch more butts than ashtrays”). Simply put, Dray Day is a must listen.

On the latest episode, Draymond talked about the Warriors losing Kevin Durant for an extended amount of time, NFL free agency, the most expensive club night of his life and of course Nicki Minaj Vs. Remy Ma, everybody’s favorite rap beef of the moment.

Starting at the 18-minute mark below, Dray jumps right into the fray declaring himself #TeamRemy by admonishing Nicki for some of her more questionable moves with her response track “No Frauds” last week. He called her stance that “real bosses took three months to respond” was a “copout.” He continued by saying “Some would say (Nicki) only put Wayne and Drake’s verse on there because you couldn’t handle your own. You needed them to draw more attention because you knew your comeback wasn’t strong enough for what ‘ShETHER‘ was.”

He went on to echo the sentiments of many of the critics of Nicki’s moves, saying “I can’t view it as a diss song, I can only view it as you threw some shots in a song.”

As Draymond continued with his criticisms and critiques of Nicki, he stopped suddenly to pick one specific bone unrelated to the Remy Ma beef, and it centered around none other than LeBron James. “By the way, is Nicki Minaj gon’ mention Bron in every song,” he wondered aloud. “Like, every song she has released since June 2016, there’s something about LeBron in it. I mean dang, like yeah, LeBron is great but Jesus Christ. At some point it just becomes too repetitive. Jesus Christ, you can’t mention Bron in every song you do.”

After the previous podcast beef with the Cavs — again both Draymond’s podcast and Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye’s podcast are under the LeBron-owned Uninterrupted umbrella — and the latest mention of LeBron the Warriors-Cavs beef is heating up just in time for the playoffs to start next month. Can it be June already?