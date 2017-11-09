Draymond Green Was Beside Himself When A Reporter Asked If Steph Curry Was ‘Peaking’

Steph Curry is having a fantastic start to the 2017-18 season, averaging 25.4 points, 6.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game with a 47/38.9/93.8 shooting split. They are incredible numbers and they stand out even on a team filled with superstars.

However, this really isn’t anything new with Curry. He’s been putting up video game numbers for the better part of five years, with a pair of MVPs in that time, including one of the most absurd offensive seasons in NBA history in 2015-16, when he averaged 30.1 points, 6.7 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 2.1 steals per game on a 50/40/90 season.

Curry’s teammates have come to almost expect this from their star point guard and aren’t surprised at all by his production or efficiency. The best way to surprise them is to ask if this is the best we’ll see from Curry, as evidenced by Draymond Green‘s hilarious response to a reporter’s question late Wednesday night as to whether Curry’s “peaking” right now.

