Draymond Green Entertained A Toddler During The Final Moments Of A Win Over The Clippers

01.07.18 2 hours ago

The Golden State Warriors got a huge performance from Stephen Curry in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. Despite the fact that Kevin Durant missed the game due to an injury, it was a great sign for the Dubs to see Curry back at full strength and getting buckets against an opponent.

The game did have a scary moment when Clippers forward Blake Griffin suffered a concussion because of an errant elbow to the head. Griffin convulsed on the ground after the collision, shocking a home crowd in Los Angeles. But after he was safely taken from the court, the Dubs took over and went on to win.

Thankfully, the game also had an adorable moment. Late in the closing moments of the game, Anthony Slater of The Athletic caught Warriors forward Draymond Green chatting up a small child next to the Warriors bench.

