02.10.17

Russell Westbrook might be averaging a triple-double for the season so far, but even he hasn’t pulled off the feat Draymond Green somehow managed to accomplish on Friday night. In the Warriors 122-107 win against the Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum, Green scored just four points but filled up the box score elsewhere with 12 rebounds, 10 assists, and 10 steals (not to mention five blocks). That’s right, the Warriors forward posted a triple-double without scoring in double digits.

At first glance, it seems rather unique. As it turns out, it’s so unique that it’s never been done before in league history. Going into Friday’s match-up, the Grizzlies had beaten Warriors twice already this season, so it’s a safe bet Green had that in the back of his mind when he decided to put his fingerprints all over this game.

Klay Thompson picked up his slack in the scoring department, dropping a cool 36 points and making eight of his 15 attempts from downtown, while Andre Iguodala added 22 points on nearly perfect 6-of-7 shooting from the field. Steph Curry chipped in 18 points, five assists, and four rebounds for the night.

Mike Conley led the way for Memphis in a losing effort with 20 points, nine assists, and five rebounds.

