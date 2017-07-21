UPROXX At The ESPY's

The Drive-By Dunk Challenge Is A Wonderful Internet Sensation That Even Anthony Davis Loves

#Memes
07.21.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

If you have a basketball hoop and your driveway and you live on a somewhat busy street, let this act as a warning. There is a good chance that at some point in the next few weeks, some random person is going to show up in your driveway throwing down dunks on your hoop.

This is because of the Drive-By Dunk Challenge, a thing that … well it’s a thing that sounds exactly like what it is. Basically, someone will drive by a house. If said house has a basketball hoop that is set at a dunk-able height, and the person driving the vehicle just happens to have a basketball nearby, they’ll pull over. From there, they will get out of their car, dunk, then walk back to their car like what they did was totally normal.

Ok enough words, here are videos of people doing the Challenge.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Memes
TAGSBASKETBALLDrive-By Dunk ChallengeMEMES

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 23 hours ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 3 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 3 days ago 18 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 4 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 4 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 5 days ago 35 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP