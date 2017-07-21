If you have a basketball hoop and your driveway and you live on a somewhat busy street, let this act as a warning. There is a good chance that at some point in the next few weeks, some random person is going to show up in your driveway throwing down dunks on your hoop.

This is because of the Drive-By Dunk Challenge, a thing that … well it’s a thing that sounds exactly like what it is. Basically, someone will drive by a house. If said house has a basketball hoop that is set at a dunk-able height, and the person driving the vehicle just happens to have a basketball nearby, they’ll pull over. From there, they will get out of their car, dunk, then walk back to their car like what they did was totally normal.

Ok enough words, here are videos of people doing the Challenge.