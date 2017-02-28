Getty Image

One of the more curious officiating decisions of the 2016-17 NBA season came on Monday when Dwight Howard got tossed from Atlanta’s game against Boston. Howard and Al Horford got into it, which led to Atlanta’s big man getting a tech. It was the normal pushing and jawing that you see every now and then during a basketball game, but Howard deserved to get hit with a technical for this.

Later in the quarter, Howard showboated a little too much on a dunk, got his second technical, and was ejected. Sure, context is probably important as to why Howard got T’d up and tossed, but it really did seem unnecessary for the former All-Star to get ejected for something so mundane.