Dwyane Wade Loved Alabama Star Collin Sexton’s Effort In Playing 3-On-5

Alabama’s basketball team found itself in one of the strangest predicaments in hoops history on Saturday afternoon when the Tide took on Minnesota. When Alabama’s entire team left the bench area during a fight, the whole bench unit was ejected from the game leaving them with five players.

Shortly after that, one of the five remaining players, Dazon Ingram, fouled out, leaving them with four. Then John Petty suffered an ankle injury that forced him to leave the game and the Tide played 3-on-5 basketball for the final 10-plus minutes of the game.

What was most impressive about Alabama’s 3-on-5 play was that they didn’t just hang in with No. 14 Minnesota, but they actually out-scored the Gophers during that time. The Tide were led by phenom Collin Sexton, who figures to be a potential lottery pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and his play on Saturday afternoon drew the attention of the NBA, including Dwyane Wade who took to Twitter to note how impressed he was with Sexton’s effort in response to video of one of his three-pointers.