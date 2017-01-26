Dwyane Wade Called Out His Teammates After The Bulls’ Latest Loss

USA TODAY Sports

All is not well in Chi-Town. The Bulls are just 4-6 in their last 10 games and sit precariously in the eighth spot in the conference standings, this after entering the season as one of the main teams pegged to challenge the Cavs for East supremacy. They’ve battled interpersonal issues, namely the ongoing Rajon Rondo saga, as well as generally lethargic efforts on the court.

Dwyane Wade, for one, is finally fed up with it all and didn’t hesitate to call out his squad’s lackadaisical efforts after their most recent loss to the Hawks on Wednesday night.

Dwyane Wade says some Bulls need to look in mirror and see if they care enough. He's upset. — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) January 26, 2017

Wade says he thinks some of his teammates don't care enough about winning. "This is unacceptable." — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) January 26, 2017

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old Wade indulged in a little introspection in a Chicago Tribune piece when asked about whether he’s happy in his current situation with his career starting to wind down. His response was ambiguous, to say the least. Wade isn’t quite ready to call it quits just yet (although he apparently has a number in mind in terms of when he’ll be ready to retire), and he also wouldn’t say whether he might try to chase another ring elsewhere next summer when he becomes a free agent.

Much of that will obviously depend on how the second half of the season pans out, and the upcoming All-Star break might be a good chance for the Bulls to rest and recalibrate and fortify themselves for a late push.