Dwyane Wade Publicly Apologized For The Bulls’ Poor Play

01.20.17 39 mins ago

The Chicago Bulls lost their second straight game (fifth loss in the last seven) on Friday night in Atlanta. The 102-93 final score wasn’t indicative of how bad the Bulls were, as Chicago rallied from a 34-point second half deficit to make the game competitive.

As a team the Bulls shot 42 percent from the field (25 percent from three) and had 24 turnovers to 18 assists in Atlanta. After the game, the Bulls’ star players were not pleased with the performance that led to Chicago dropping to two games below .500.

Dwyane Wade took to Twitter to apologize to the team’s fan, calling the team’s performance “awful.”

Wade wasn’t alone in being disappointed with the Bulls effort in Atlanta, as Jimmy Butler was blunt when asked about the team’s play by reporters.

