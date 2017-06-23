Dwyane Wade Won’t Let The Jimmy Butler Trade Impact His Ability To Make $24 Million

#NBA Draft 2017
06.22.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Dwyane Wade is in for a massive payday. The Bulls’ star has a player option on the final year of his contract, one that would pay him around $24 million. It looked like Wade was all set to opt into that final year, largely because that is a ton of money. Don’t take our word for it — Wade straight up said he opted in because that’s a hefty payday.

But something big happened on Thursday night during the 2017 NBA Draft when Chicago traded Jimmy Butler for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, and the No. 7 pick, which turned into Arizona big man Lauri Markkanen. In the eyes of many people, Chicago got fleeced, and it looked like Wade didn’t want anything to do with the team for a while.

Because he didn’t formally opt in yet, Wade had the flexibility to back out of the arrangement. Early reports indicated he was going to do just that.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Draft 2017
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSDWYANE WADEJIMMY BUTLERNBA Draft 2017

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

06.22.17 10 hours ago
The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

06.19.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

06.19.17 4 days ago
Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 7 days ago 16 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 1 week ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP