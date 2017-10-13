Dwyane Wade Shot Back At Kyrie Irving’s Criticism Of Cleveland Sports

#Dwyane Wade #Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
10.13.17 7 mins ago

Getty Image

Kyrie Irving made a lot of enemies in Cleveland on Wednesday night when he told Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer that, among other things, he was enjoying Boston because it feels like a “real, live sports city.” If Boston is a real, live sports city, the logic went, what does that make Cleveland?

Does it sound more inflammatory than Irving intended? Probably. But the Kyrie Irving trade saga struck a chord with both fanbases to the point where every comment, every tweet, and every Instagram like is looked at under a microscope.

Ultimately, Irving should have known better. It’s 2017, and with social media the way that it is, he had to know that those comments were going to blow up in his face. Fast-forward to Friday afternoon, when ESPN’s Dave McMenamin caught up with Ty Lue and Dwyane Wade to get their take on Kyrie Irving’s comments.

Lue didn’t seem all that interested in engaging in a back-and-forth with Irving over Cleveland vs. Boston, but like just about everyone, he wasn’t sure what Irving was trying to accomplish.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDWYANE WADEKYRIE IRVING

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 week ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 week ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP