Getty Image

It’s a rite of passage for teenagers everywhere, so in that respect, Dwyane Wade‘s son Zaire is just like everyone else in that he has to borrow dad’s car and let pop ride along with him so he can practice for his driver’s license test. But that’s pretty much where the comparisons end when it comes to the son of an NBA star versus 95 percent of regular teenagers out there.

Case in point: I learned to drive in a 1986 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme that had more than 250,000 miles on it and a door and a hood that was a different color than the rest of the body. Zaire’s experience is just a little bit different from mine.