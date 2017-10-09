Dwyane Wade Will Start At Shooting Guard For The Cavs

Getty Image

With the Cleveland Cavaliers adding several new faces this off-season, and at least one of those out until January with a lingering injury, there have been all sorts of questions about their lineups and rotations. We got a bit more clarity on that front on Monday when head coach Tyronn Lue announced that the starting back-court will be Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose.

Dwyane Wade is the Cavs' starting 2 guard, Ty Lue said. JR Smith will come off the bench to start the year — Jason Lloyd (@JasonLloydNBA) October 9, 2017