Dwyane Wade Will Start At Shooting Guard For The Cavs

10.09.17 2 hours ago

With the Cleveland Cavaliers adding several new faces this off-season, and at least one of those out until January with a lingering injury, there have been all sorts of questions about their lineups and rotations. We got a bit more clarity on that front on Monday when head coach Tyronn Lue announced that the starting back-court will be Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose.

