Getty Image

Dwyane Wade‘s time in Chicago might be coming to an end, and now we’re starting to hear just when went wrong in the Windy City for the NBA veteran. Free agency for the 35-year-old will happen and, according to those in the know, and some say a stop in Cleveland is next for Wade.

Long before Kyrie Irving’s trade to the Celtics was even a possibility, Wade’s problems with the youth on the Chicago Bulls was a topic of discussion on Tuesday’s “The Jump.” ESPN’s Nick Friedell said a rift had been created between Wade and the younger players on the team, to the point that it was “no secret” in Chicago that the young Bulls “can’t stand Dwyane.”