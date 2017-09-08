Enes Kanter Was Told Not To Return To The Thunder If He Took A Picture With Kevin Durant This Offseason

09.08.17

From cupcakes, to trash talk, to not-so-subtle shots through the media, the Kevin Durant vs. Oklahoma City Thunder feud has had it all. We’re a year removed from Durant’s exit and it’s still one of the biggest storylines going because neither side can stop talking about it, and what you’re about to hear from Enes Kanter is next-level petty.

Kanter did an appearance on the Timeout podcast with Taylor Rooks, and he revealed that a Thunder teammate actually told him not to come back to Oklahoma City this season if he took a picture with Durant this summer. Durant and Kanter live in the same apartment complex, and that is why this unnamed Thunder teammate felt the need to lay down some ground rules for Kanter. For real.

“I’m not going to tell who, but one of my teammates, a couple of weeks before that scrimmage game, said ‘if I see one picture with you and KD’, because he knows that KD lives in the same apartment [complex] as me, ‘don’t come back to OKC’. I’m not going to tell who, but he said that.”

The scrimmage game Kanter is referencing in that quote is also the birthplace of Hoodie Melo, just to bring this entire offseason full circle. Kanter also revealed that he told the scrimmage coaches to put him on LeBron’s team so he wouldn’t have to interact with Durant and suffer the consequences from Mystery Thunder Teammate.

