Have you ever been playing a sports video game and thought to yourself that it was pretty good, but needed to embrace debate better and bring more hot takes to the table? If so, the good folks at EA Sports have something for you.

In the constant battle between NBA Live 18 and NBA 2K18 for basketball gamers’ affection, the EA Sports crew is doing its best to close the gap on 2K by introducing some new elements this year. They’ve already announced the inclusion of all 12 WNBA teams as well as The Drew League, but when the demo drops on Friday, we’ll see another new addition for those wanting a little more yelling in their video game experience.

ESPN’s First Take is coming to NBA Live 18 per a screencap from pastapadre.com, which shows Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman discussing a prospect injury ahead of the NBA Draft.

