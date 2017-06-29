Getty Image

Evan Turner is one of the more outspoken and honest players in the NBA. Widely respected around the league for being a great locker room presence, Turner is getting back in the gym and working on all facets of his game. While he had a disappointing season from a statistical standpoint, he took his move to the bench as a challenge and became more versatile as a result.

Formerly of Ohio State University, the valuable mid-range shooter and lengthy guard has started to find comfort in his relatively new home with the Trail Blazers. With Portland in an interesting spot relatively standing pat while other teams continue the arms race around them, Turner and the Blazers will try to grow together.

DIME sat down with Turner to discuss his offseason, former Ohio State coach Thad Matta, and more.