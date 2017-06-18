Overzealous Fans Burned A Markelle Fultz Celtics Jersey After Reports Boston Would Trade The No. 1 Pick

06.18.17 1 hour ago

On Saturday, the Boston Celtics pulled off a blockbuster deal to send their No. 1 pick in this summer’s NBA Draft to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for their No. 3 pick and other assets. The Sixers are expected to take Washington product Markelle Fultz with the pick, adding him to their already-promising young core of Joel Embiid, Dario Saric, and Ben Simmons.

Although the windfall of bargaining chips isn’t quite as massive as initially reported, the Celtics are still in a position to potentially swing another larger deal for a more established superstar before all is said and done. But some folks around Boston couldn’t immediately see the forest for the trees, as evidenced by these Celtics fans, who channeled their inner scorned Clevelander, circa 2010.

