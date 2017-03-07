Getty Image

There are two NBA players who, more than anyone, are capable of doing something incredible on any given night.

One is Russell Westbrook. He won the League Pass MVP award two months ago. He has 30 triple-doubles this season and deserves it every month. You will see him later in this post.

The other is James Harden. As we mentioned last month, on a nightly basis, Westbrook and Harden are the two best players in the NBA. Westbrook earned this distinction for being a human atomic bomb, obviously.

Harden, meanwhile, has probably the most enviable job for a player in basketball. He is the guy who has the ball in his hands all the time in Mike D’Antoni’s guard-friendly offense. Not only does this mean he gets the opportunity to score in bunches (which would happen with any coach, especially when you’re as good of a natural scorer as Harden), but he is also given the chance to set his teammates up. Here is what D’Antoni said about Harden before the season: