Getty Image

Florida stunned Wisconsin in overtime in the wee hours of the morning on Saturday. The Gators won on a running three-point buzzer-beater to win 84-83 and advance to the Elite 8.

Gators’ guard Chris Chiozza took the inbound pass after Nigel Hayes of Wisconsin hit two free throws with four seconds to play and ran from the baseline to the top of the key. Chiozza hoisted up a prayer that hit nothing but net.

Here’s the view of the shot from courtside: