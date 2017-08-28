Gerald Green Is Driving Around Houston Trying To Help Flood Victims

Getty Image

Houston and its surrounding areas were devastated over the weekend after Hurricane Harvey made landfall and brought catastrophic flooding that’s left at least eight people dead and tens of thousands more displaced. Harrowing videos been have been emerging of people needing rescue from their cars and homes, and although authorities have been working around the clock, they can only be in so many places at once.

That reality has made many local citizens join the cause, including Gerald Green, who is right now driving around the city and beckoning anyone in the area with a boat to come out and help him. Here’s the video he posted to Instagram on Monday.