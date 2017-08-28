Gerald Green Is Driving Around Houston Trying To Help Flood Victims

#Boston Celtics
08.28.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Houston and its surrounding areas were devastated over the weekend after Hurricane Harvey made landfall and brought catastrophic flooding that’s left at least eight people dead and tens of thousands more displaced. Harrowing videos been have been emerging of people needing rescue from their cars and homes, and although authorities have been working around the clock, they can only be in so many places at once.

That reality has made many local citizens join the cause, including Gerald Green, who is right now driving around the city and beckoning anyone in the area with a boat to come out and help him. Here’s the video he posted to Instagram on Monday.

Get at me ASAP!

A post shared by Gerald Green (@g.green14) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSGERALD GREENhouston floodshurricane harvey

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 4 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 30 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP